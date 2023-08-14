‘Not changing her mind’: Kate Middleton will 'never forgive' Meghan Markle for…

Kate Middleton will "never forgive" Meghan Markle for her "ultimate betrayal" of the royal family, OK! reported citing a source who claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey was the "final straw".

“Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she's not changing her mind about them. They never apologised for their lies. But it's harder for William because Harry is his brother. It's a horrible situation all around,” the report claimed.

Prince Harry and his wife moved to the United States in 2020 where they now live with their two children - Archie and Lilibet. Following the Oprah bombshell chat, the couple continued their media endeavours releasing a six-part docuseries on Netflix detailing their relationship, marriage and decision to step down from the royal family. In January, Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ taking aim at the royal family as the Duke of Sussex was particularly critical of King Charles' wife Camilla and Prince William.

In the book, Prince Harry accused William for physically attacking him. The report claimed that Kate Middleton is hesitant to forgive the couple even though Prince William hopes to rebuild a relationship with his brother.

“William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry. It's a shocking about-face, but he feels it's long overdue. But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they're let back in," the report claimed.

“When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight. She'll never forgive Meghan for what she did," it added.

