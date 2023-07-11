Prince Harry has ‘right to privacy’, US on release of his visa application

The US government refused to reveal details of Prince Harry's visa application, citing his “right to privacy” after the Department of Homeland Security refused to reveal the information amid controversy over his drug use. US visa applications can be rejected if an applicant admits to having taken drugs. The refusal stated that even though Prince Harry is a "public figure", that does not mean he would "forfeit all rights to privacy".

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.(Reuters)

In his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. As per US law, foreigners who admit to taking drugs and wish to enter or move to the United States may face several challenges when doing so. Applications can be denied over drug taking.

The lawsuit was filed by a Washington DC-based think tank called Heritage Foundation. Lawyers for the Heritage Foundation went to court over the refusal demanding the Department of Homeland Security to process a response to their Freedom of Information Act request regarding Prince Harry.

The foundation says that Prince Harry’s admitted drug use in the media makes it question if the US government followed procedures while he was admitted in the country.

The Heritage Foundation's Nile Gardiner said that DHS' argument had "no sense", but is "not surprising coming from the zero transparency Biden Administration".

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into life in the US. The couple resides in California with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

