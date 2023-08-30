News / World News / Prince Harry's dig at royal family: 'Didn't have support, network or advice'

Prince Harry's dig at royal family: 'Didn't have support, network or advice'

ByMallika Soni
Aug 30, 2023 03:00 PM IST

Prince Harry said he "didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me".

Prince Harry admitted "no one around me could really help" and he had no support network after he returned from war in Afghanistan as it triggered the trauma of losing his mother Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex' sly dig at the royal family was made in his new Netflix docuseries Heart Of Invictus, which follows a group of service members on their road to the Paralympic-style sporting competition which Harry set up in 2014.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Prince Harry "didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me" after admitting he was angry when he returned from a tour of duty. He also said that returning from Afghanistan triggered unresolved trauma caused by the tragic death of his mother Diana in 1997, when Harry was just 12 . He only considered therapy once he was left “lying on the floor in the foetal position”, he said.

Read more: ‘No one to help me’: Prince Harry talks about unravelling after Afghanistan tour

In swipe at the royal family, Prince Harry said: “Look, I can only speak for my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling and the trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan.”

“But the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed, I didn't really talk about it - and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done but when it all came fizzing out I was bouncing off the walls, I was like what is going on here, I am now feeling everything as apposed to being numb.”

“The biggest struggle for me is no-one around me could really help, I didn't have that support structure that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me. Unfortunately, like most of us the first time you really consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously and that's what I really want to change.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out