News / World News / ‘No one to help me’: Prince Harry talks about unravelling after Afghanistan tour

‘No one to help me’: Prince Harry talks about unravelling after Afghanistan tour

ByMallika Soni
Aug 30, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Prince Harry said his "biggest struggle" was "no one around me could really help".

Prince Harry said that there was an "unravelling" after he returned from his tour of Afghanistan that triggered the "trauma" of losing his mother Princess Diana aged 12. In his ‘Heart of Invictus’ docuseries released on Netflix, Prince Harry said his "biggest struggle" was "no one around me could really help".

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen. (Reuters)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen. (Reuters)

"I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me," he said, adding, “Unfortunately, like most of us the first time you really consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously.”

Read more: King Charles wants to axe staffers. But Camilla may be behind this decision as…

Prince Harry said mental illness was a "dirty word" when he first joined the military and said he wants to cure the "stigma" within society, continuing, "Look, I can only speak for my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling and the trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan. But the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed, I didn't really talk about it - and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done but when it all came fizzing out I was bouncing off the walls, I was like what is going on here, I am now feeling everything as apposed to being numb."

The five-part project follows Invictus competitors from around the world as they prepare for the tournament, which has been founded by Prince Harry.

In the opening episode, he said, "I’m Harry, a dad of two, .. couple of dogs, husband, there's lots of hats one wears but today is all about Invictus".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out