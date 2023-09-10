Prince William-Harry's 'feelings raw, rift too deep’: Royal family used to…

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William's rift is "too deep", but they could be brought back together by one thing, a royal expert said after the Duke of Sussex visited Britain for the WellChild awards ceremony in London and visited the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death. Despite the visit, Prince Harry did not meet Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton or his father King Charles.

Journalist and TV presenter Jennie Bond said, "To me, it seems absolutely bonkers that you would come over from California and not see your brother and father for even the briefest of meetings. But it seems that they, and we, have now got used to the idea that Harry will come and go to the UK without troubling to have any family meetings.”

“King Charles will be in Scotland and Prince William is due to be in Wales for the anniversary of the late Queen’s death. Even so, a meeting would obviously have been possible, if the will on either side had been there. But it seems that feelings are still too raw and the rift too deep. The danger is that this becomes a normal state of affairs for them,” Jennie Bond said.

In his memoir, Prince Harry accused Prince William of physically attacking him and pushing him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan Markle. He also claimed that it was William and Kate who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and "howled" with laughter when they saw it.

