Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Prince William-Harry's 'feelings raw, rift too deep’: Royal family used to…

Prince William-Harry's 'feelings raw, rift too deep’: Royal family used to…

ByMallika Soni
Sep 10, 2023 10:14 PM IST

Royal Family: Prince Harry visited Britain for the WellChild awards ceremony in London and visited the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William's rift is "too deep", but they could be brought back together by one thing, a royal expert said after the Duke of Sussex visited Britain for the WellChild awards ceremony in London and visited the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death. Despite the visit, Prince Harry did not meet Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton or his father King Charles.

Royal Family: Princes William and Prince Harry(AFP)

Journalist and TV presenter Jennie Bond said, "To me, it seems absolutely bonkers that you would come over from California and not see your brother and father for even the briefest of meetings. But it seems that they, and we, have now got used to the idea that Harry will come and go to the UK without troubling to have any family meetings.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth was ‘closer’ to this child of Prince William and Kate as…

“King Charles will be in Scotland and Prince William is due to be in Wales for the anniversary of the late Queen’s death. Even so, a meeting would obviously have been possible, if the will on either side had been there. But it seems that feelings are still too raw and the rift too deep. The danger is that this becomes a normal state of affairs for them,” Jennie Bond said.

In his memoir, Prince Harry accused Prince William of physically attacking him and pushing him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan Markle. He also claimed that it was William and Kate who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and "howled" with laughter when they saw it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince william royal family prince harry
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP