Prince William wore heels? Royal's response to man's strange height query

As Prince William visited a cancer center connected with his late mother Princess Diana, he met with staff and a number of patients undergoing treatment. The royal attended the opening of the Royal Marsden Oak Cancer Centre in England in his capacity as president of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a position he has held since 2007.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales visits The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's Oak Cancer Centre.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the prince met with one patient, he had the room in stitches as he voiced surprise at Prince William's height. "You're a tall, aren't you!" he said, to which Prince William joked that he was wearing “heels.” Prince William is among the tallest members of the royal family, almost at 6'3".

The man who commented on the prince's height then went on to make a reference to his wife, Kate Middleton. "Your wife's not bad," he told Prince William. "She's a nice lady as well."

To this, Prince William laughed and agreed saying, "she is a nice lady," before turning to the man's wife and noting, “He's a chatty one! I bet the nurses have got their eye on you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The royal had a similar interaction in Birmingham, England in April during a walkabout in the city when he met members of the public who had come to see the royals. A woman among the crowd told the prince, “That's an amazing outfit Kate has got on!” William then looked over at his wife and responded, “She always looks stunning.”

During a speech to mark the opening of the Oak Cancer Centre, Prince William said, "I am delighted to be here with you today to celebrate the opening of a remarkable treatment and research facility, that will transform the lives of cancer patients. The Oak Cancer Centre is a major milestone in both The Royal Marsden's history and the future of early diagnosis. I was delighted to launch the appeal for this facility eight years ago and lay the foundation stone in 2020, so I am incredibly proud to be standing here with you all today in this beautiful building."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON