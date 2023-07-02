Prince William-Kate may make 'sad' decision about their children's schooling

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the process of making big decisions about their children's schooling. Prince George currently attends Lambrook School with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As per the family tradition, younger royal are sent to boarding school for their secondary education. A royal expert said that this would be a "sad" outcome.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are seen.(AFP)

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton attended boarding schools, Eton and Marlborough College respectively. King Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attending Gordonstoun in Scotland. The couple were recently spotting taking Prince George on a tour of Eton, suggesting that he may follow in his father's footsteps.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William and Catherine. So far, they’ve been such a hands-on parents and, personally I think it would be sad to see them send their children away to boarding school. I would applaud a decision to keep them as day pupils at schools nearby their home. But I think both William and Catherine were happy at boarding school. I suppose it’s what they know and perhaps they will want to pass this experience on to their children. I imagine it will be all or nothing - in other words, all three will go away to school, or none of them.

“I will be cheering loudly if they decide to keep their children close and nurture them through their adolescence as they have nurtured them through the young years," the expert added.

