Prince William's hilarious reaction to his grandfather's expletive-filled story was…

Prince William had an amusing reaction as he was told a cheeky story about his grandfather the late Duke of Edinburgh. While the Prince of Wales visited the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre in Northern Ireland- part of his initiative on homelessness- he was told an anecdote about Prince Philip.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales is seen. (Reuters)

As per Hello! magazine, Prince William was being shown around the centre by Reverend Brian Anderson when the minister stopped to tell him a story about his grandfather. Recalling, the reverend said that Prince Philip had used some expletive-filled language during his last visit to the charity in 2008.

“He just immediately asked, ‘Why don’t you just give them the money?’” the reverend told Prince William about his grandfather.

“There was an expletive in there but I’m not going to say that. And three weeks later the money turned up," he added.

Prince William replied, “That sounds like my grandfather", later telling the crowd, “The Reverend has been telling me stories about my grandfather.”

Prince William also joked that he will be in trouble after hugging one fan during his walkabout in Belfast. “I’ll get into big trouble,” Prince William said. When the Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021, Prince William shared a touching tribute to his grandfather’s commitment to “his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family", saying, “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days."

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support the Queen in the years ahead,” he said, continuing “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

