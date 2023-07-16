Prince William's ‘modern monarch’: George won’t to do this before being King

Prince William's son George won’t be expected to join the armed forces before becoming king, a royal expert claimed. The Prince of Wales will change the rules in a huge break from tradition as he aims to raise a 'modern monarch'. This implies that Prince George will be allowed to sidestep the usual stint with the army if he chooses to, The Mail reported.

Britain's Prince George, right, reacts as he watches the play with his father Prince William .(AP)

Royal historian Dominic Sandbrook said, “In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later. The rules are different now, he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then Royal life."

“So, could Charlotte qualify as a doctor, for example? I don’t see why not. It’s less of a fishbowl now than when William and Harry were growing up," he said.

Prince William completed a 44-week training course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst after graduating. He was commissioned as an Army officer in December 2006 and joined the Household Cavalry until 2008. He was later attached to the Royal Air Force and Navy.

Prince William even wanted to join the war but was prevented from doing so given his position as a future King.

“This is significant because it shows that times are moving on. I’m all for people keeping up with the times providing they don’t throw tradition out of the window. Maybe the military won’t prove to be the best course for Prince George, although I would hope that he might do something like the Duke of Edinburgh gold award instead, which is non-competitive," the royal historian said.

Prince George was seen front and centre of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June. He and his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started at a new school this week as well.

