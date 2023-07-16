Home / World News / A boy didn't recognise Prince William. The royal's response was, ‘My name is…’

A boy didn't recognise Prince William. The royal's response was, 'My name is…'

By Mallika Soni
Jul 16, 2023

Prince William asked the boy if he knew who he was. The boy replied, "Erm - the government?"

The Prince of Wales' adorable chat with a three-year-old during walkabout in Windsor in Berkshire was widely shared on social media as the little boy failed to recognise who Prince William was, mistaking him for "the government".

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales is seen. (Reuters)
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales is seen. (Reuters)

The incident happened when Prince William was visiting with his wife Kate Middleton. As he was introduced to a young boy, the latter could be seen excited to meet the future king but he appeared a little confused as well.

The future king was asked by the youngster, "How long until we are going to be able to see Prince William?" To this the royal responded by winking at the boy's parents and joking, "We don't know where he is! Have you seen him yet?"

After the boy answered "no", Prince William can be heard continuing, "Where do you think he is? Do you think he went that way? He might come along in a minute - we'll see if he's there."

The royal then asked the boy if he knew who he was. The boy replied, "Erm - the government?"

Prince William then grinned and said, “No, I'm not the government - I look like the government, do I? They dress like this a lot”, adding, "My name is William too".

It is then that the boy realises who he is talking to and turns to his parents and says, "You're Prince William - it's Prince William, mummy."

The conversation took place a day after Prince William's father King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. Social media users found the chat very amusing with one calling the conversation "Too cute for words", adding: "Both are adorable - lovely."

Another wrote, “I love that he winked at the mum to keep it going. So cute.”

"I love the way they talk to children", a third commented while someone else said about the young boy, "What a story he'll tell his kids one day".

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children of their own - nine-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

