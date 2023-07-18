Protocol or…? Camilla-King Charles 'don’t show affection' in public. Here's why

A body language expert who has been observing the royal family said that it has been "a very gradual process over many years for Camilla’s elevation to becoming Queen". With King Charles, she has always shared a deep connection, Darren Stanton said but the couple are not tactile like Prince William and Kate Middleton "because they come from a different era".

Britain's King Charles III (C) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) in Cornwall, south-west England.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles grew up “right in the thick of rigid royal protocols that Queen Elizabeth inherited from her father” and he tries to keep these in place “and one of them is that he and Camilla don’t tend to show any public displays of affection”, the expert said.

“There are other ways in which we can tell what kind of relationship dynamics are going on," the expert explained saying that Camilla is “Charles’s rock and very often on the walkarounds and civil engagements, she is there to fully support him and is never too far away from him.”

Camilla also gives him "great strength" and he “likes her to be very close by as she’s a strong woman with a strong personality. It's clear that at times when he’s looking a little nervous, she’s always there right by his side - she is the calm one in the crisis. Camilla keeps him grounded - and as Prince Phillip was to the Queen, she is Charles’s sidekick to keep him on track.” the expert stated.

Camilla similar to Queen Elizabeth?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Camilla’s "confident" gestures are very similar to those used by the late Queen Elizabeth as the expert said, “From a body language point of view, eye contact with these two is very important. Camilla has great eye contact. During engagements, she walks with her hands by her side, which is quite an authoritative posture."

Queen Elizabeth II "walked in an almost identical way," he said, adding, "Not only that, there are similarities in the way they hold their handbags from the placement on the creases of their forearms."

“Confidence oozes out from her, and it’s something that we don’t see in Charles or his son William” and Camilla has "this authenticity where she is genuinely interested in what people are saying which, again, was always the case with the late Queen. I think the combination of hands behind her back, great eye contact, genuine smiles - they all go together to make this wonderfully confident person.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON