Royal family's plan if Prince Harry, Meghan attend King Charles' coronation is…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be met with a “cold shoulder” by senior members of the royal family if attend King Charles' coronation in May, it was reported. As the couple indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation, they still have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: This royal member wanted an 'Indian guru for treatment’. Charles denied: Report

Their reception in London will be frosty, the Daily Mail reported quoting a source.

“They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland’. Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them," a source close to the family told the Daily Mail.

This comes as the Telegraph reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, have not received their invitations to the coronation yet but the staff at Buckingham Palace have been told to make preparations on the assumption that they will be present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: 'Families are…': Prince Harry 'urged royals to have therapy' for this reason

In a recent interview with trauma expert and author Gabor Maté, Prince Harry talked about his tell-all memoir Spare and opened up about the lack of physical affection he received as a child.

Last week, it was reported that King Charles asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, and offered the keys to the disgraced Duke of York instead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON