When William and Kate's son George was born Queen Elizabeth II came to know…

As Prince George celebrated his tenth birthday last week, it was revealed that the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II came to know about his birth in a very unexpected way. Due to royal protocol, the late Queen Elizabeth II was the first one to know that Prince George had been born. The monarch found out about the happy news via a specially encrypted phone and would have been the very first call that Prince William made.

Britain's Prince George poses ahead of his tenth birthday.(Reuters)

Under a royal rule that the reigning monarch is always notified first. As Prince George is a direct heir to the throne, the late Queen would have also been involved in another important task following his birth as she had to give her approval for the little one's name. After his birth, his name was revealed two days later: Prince George Alexander Louis.

After informing the late monarch, Prince William called some of the Middleton family members to let them know about George's birth. Later in the day, the public was informed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had welcomed their first child.

On the eve of his birthday, Kensington Palace released a brand-new portrait of Prince George who was seen on the steps at Windsor Castle as he smiled towards the camera. The photo was shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales. “10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday,” the caption read.

The picture was also shared by King Charles and Camilla via their official Twitter account.

