Camilla was scared after Queen Elizabeth's death because people would think…

ByMallika Soni
Jul 23, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Camilla’s former daughter-in-law Sara Parker-Bowles revealed that King Charles' wife “was worried” that the British public would hate her again after the death of Queen Elizabeth last September. Sara Parker-Bowles was married to Tom, Camilla’s son with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles. Camilla had a rocky history with the public in the 1980s and 1990s when she was still married to Andrew Parker-Bowles.

Queen Camilla is seen. (Getty Images)
Her well-publicized affair with the then Prince Charles, who at the time was still married to Princess Diana, did not go down well with the British public. Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. After Princess Diana died in a Parisian car accident in 1997, Camilla experienced “hate years,” and was afraid those would resume when Queen Elizabeth died.

“[Camilla] wasn’t accepted at all,” Sara Parker-Bowles told The Times.

“She didn’t talk about it. She was just very brave and uncomplaining," she said.

About the coronation, Sara Parker-Bowles said that “Camilla was really, really nervous. She wanted the people that she loved around her. [The King] wasn’t nervous at all. But Camilla didn’t ask for any of this,” implying that Camilla never wanted to be Queen.

Camilla has now become “the human face of the royal family,” Sara said adding that she is thankful to be received positively by the public.

In February 2022, the late monarch had announced her wish for Camilla to become Queen Consort upon her death. After Queen Elizabeth died, Camilla was known as Queen Consort to avoid confusion between her late mother-in-law and herself. Following the coronation, she became known simply as Queen Camilla or the Queen.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

