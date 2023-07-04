Home / World News / Why King Charles cannot forgive Prince Harry: ‘He’s afraid that his son…'

Why King Charles cannot forgive Prince Harry: ‘He’s afraid that his son…'

ByMallika Soni
Jul 04, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Prince Harry once said there could have been two books about his life.

King Charles's anger towards Prince Harry may stem from his criticism of Camilla. But there are other reasons why he may continue to pull back from his youngest son. Royal commentator Daniela Elser said that there is fear of secondary retribution in a second book from the Duke of Sussex.

King Charles III and Prince Harry.
King Charles III and Prince Harry.

“Even if Charles was in mind to overlook the grievous slight that Harry had done to his darling wife’s reputation by casting her as Snow White’s evil queen sans apple, there is another key factor preventing His Majesty or anyone with an HRH picking up the phone with the Sussexes. It could all end up as fodder for a future bestseller," Daniela Elser said.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth's plan for Harry, Meghan's Oprah talk revealed: ‘Was adamant…’

Prince Harry once said there could have been two books about his life as he claimed that he left many details out of his memoir ‘Spare’ as they would be unforgivable to royal family members.

Daniela Elser believes there is a “tiny glimmer of hope” that relations may shift between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles someday.

“Hugs might be shared, and American grandchildren bounced on a regal knee. Inside Charles and Camilla’s private quarters, even now, there are reportedly still photos of the entire Sussex family in prime position,” she explained.

However, no olive branch has yet been offered by the monarch as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continue to make comments about the royal family.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out