Why King Charles cannot forgive Prince Harry: ‘He’s afraid that his son…'

King Charles's anger towards Prince Harry may stem from his criticism of Camilla. But there are other reasons why he may continue to pull back from his youngest son. Royal commentator Daniela Elser said that there is fear of secondary retribution in a second book from the Duke of Sussex. King Charles III and Prince Harry.

“Even if Charles was in mind to overlook the grievous slight that Harry had done to his darling wife’s reputation by casting her as Snow White’s evil queen sans apple, there is another key factor preventing His Majesty or anyone with an HRH picking up the phone with the Sussexes. It could all end up as fodder for a future bestseller," Daniela Elser said.

Prince Harry once said there could have been two books about his life as he claimed that he left many details out of his memoir ‘Spare’ as they would be unforgivable to royal family members.

Daniela Elser believes there is a “tiny glimmer of hope” that relations may shift between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles someday.

“Hugs might be shared, and American grandchildren bounced on a regal knee. Inside Charles and Camilla’s private quarters, even now, there are reportedly still photos of the entire Sussex family in prime position,” she explained.

However, no olive branch has yet been offered by the monarch as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continue to make comments about the royal family.

