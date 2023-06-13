Royal roof ruckus! Prince Andrew not ready to leave the royal Windsor mansion amid eviction fears

Prince Andrew, the controversial royal figure, is refusing to leave his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, during roof repairs, fearing the possibility of permanent eviction. Despite concerns about the logistical challenges of staying in the house during renovations, Andrew is determined to remain in his residence, raising eyebrows and creating a farcical situation within the royal family.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York.(AFP)

The prince, who shares the property with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, reportedly paid for the roof repairs himself. However, Andrew's apprehension stems from his worry that he won't be able to afford the maintenance costs of Royal Lodge once his annual allowance of £249,000 ($311,000) from his brother, King Charles, is cut.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail, "It's become farcical. Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete, and he has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave."

In a twist of fate, Andrew believed that he could stay in the property because his name was on the lease with the Crown Estate, rather than being tied to the royal family. However, the saga of Andrew and Royal Lodge has been an ongoing topic of discussion for months. The rumored plan is for King Charles to relocate Andrew to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, currently occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, once their lease expires in July.

As part of this royal property shuffle, Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been lined up to move into the grandeur of the 30-bedroom, grade II listed Royal Lodge, a significant upgrade from their current residence, the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Insiders close to the royals previously speculated that Andrew would eventually yield and vacate Royal Lodge, suggesting that his public statements about not leaving were merely strategic moves to secure a better deal. A friend of King Charles shared with The Daily Beast, "In the end, Andrew will play ball. The house is far too big and expensive for him to run without the king's support and goodwill. The speculation is that he is 'on maneuvers' and trying to get a better deal."

A confidant of Prince William dismissed the notion that Andrew could cling to Royal Lodge, emphasizing that the house's upkeep is exorbitant and beyond Andrew's financial means. The friend quipped, "It's a hugely expensive house to run, and he doesn't have any money, so if they want him out, he'll have to go."

Contrary to the media's portrayal, sources reveal that Prince William and Kate Middleton are not pressuring Andrew to leave and are content with their current residence in Adelaide Cottage. The couple remains uninvolved in the tense standoff over Royal Lodge, leaving the final decision to be determined by the royal powers that be.

The fate of Prince Andrew's occupancy of Royal Lodge hangs in the balance, with the ongoing roof repairs serving as a metaphorical storm cloud above his head. As the situation unfolds, royal watchers eagerly anticipate the resolution of this regal conundrum and the eventual outcome of the property shuffle within the Windsor walls.

