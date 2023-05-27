Royal Secrets Revealed: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's heated arguments

They may seem like the picture-perfect couple, but behind closed doors, Prince William and Kate Middleton have their fair share of arguments. According to royal author Tom Quinn, who wrote the book "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge occasionally engage in heated disputes, although they have a unique way of keeping their quarrels in check.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. King Charles III thanked the British people for "the greatest possible coronation gift" on Monday as three days of celebrations for the historic event drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.(AFP)

Quinn revealed in an interview with Express that he had been informed by a source who worked at Kensington Palace that William and Kate indeed have rows. "It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," Quinn revealed. However, instead of hurling heavy vases or engaging in destructive behavior, the couple resorts to a more light-hearted approach. "Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other," Quinn explained, "William and Kate throw cushions at each other."

The author also shared that during their arguments, the couple may use certain nicknames for each other. He described Kate as the calm one, while William has been characterized as having a more fiery temperament. Despite their occasional clashes, Quinn emphasized that their disagreements are always kept under control.

One of the factors contributing to the couple's ability to manage their conflicts is Queen Elizabeth II's mantra of "never complain, never explain." Quinn attributed their adherence to this motto as result of William adopting the manners and behavior of his grandmother and Kate's tendency not to complain. "Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch," Quinn disclosed. He further explained that when the couple does express their grievances, it is done in measured terms.

Compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, William, and Kate are known to be less open to scrutiny and less picked apart by the media. Quinn speculated that their ability to maintain a level of privacy may contribute to this difference in perception.

But it seems Prince William's fiery nature runs in the family. Sources mentioned by author Robert Jobson in his biography, "Our King," described William as being prone to tantrums, even going so far as to refer to him as the "fourth child" in the family. While King Charles III, William's father, can get frustrated and flare up, his anger quickly dissipates. With William, however, grudges tend to linger.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may argue sometime, their ability to handle their arguments with humor and the influence of Queen Elizabeth II's mantra seems to keep their relationship on track. As they continue their royal duties and raise their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, they navigate the challenges of their personal lives with grace and poise. And who knew that cushions could be the secret to a successful royal marriage?

