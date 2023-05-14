Home / World News / Surprise appearance of Kate Middleton at Eurovision caused mixed reactions - you won't believe what people said!

ByPrapti Upadhayay
May 14, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Duchess of Cambridge surprises fans with a cameo at Eurovision, playing piano in a pre-recorded video for last year's Ukrainian winners' act.

The appearance of the Duchess of Cambridge at the Eurovision Song Contest was unexpected and has created a stir among fans and viewers worldwide. Her cameo appearance in a pre-recorded video during the opening performance by Kalush Orchestra left many in awe as she played a few bars of piano for last year's Ukrainian winners' act. The clip was so captivating that it caused many viewers to pause and take notice, while the final was being held in Liverpool on a Saturday night.

Kate Middleton: Kate Middleton plays the piano at Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
Kate's choice of attire was equally mesmerizing and has sparked conversations among fashion enthusiasts. She looked stunning in a bright blue one-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham, which some media outlets suggest was a nod to the Ukrainian blue and yellow flag. She completed the look with a pair of earrings that previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Social media went abuzz with Kate's piano-playing skills and her tribute to Ukraine, with many fans expressing their admiration. However, not everyone was thrilled with her appearance. Some Eurovision party-goers were reported to have booed the Duchess when she appeared on their screens.

As it turns out, Kate was not the sole member of the royal family involved in Eurovision this year. King Charles and Queen Camilla graced the stage on April 26th to reveal the staging for the competition, bringing immense joy to the fans of the monarchy. The UK hosted Eurovision for the first time in a quarter-century, following Ukraine's step back from hosting due to Russia's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

In any case, Kate's appearance has added to the buzz surrounding Eurovision this year. It remains to be seen whether she will make another appearance at next year's contest, but one thing is certain - her appearance has left an indelible mark on the event, and fans will be eagerly awaiting the next edition.

