Prince William honors Jason Knauf, raises questions about the royal family's support for Meghan Markle

The recent decision of Prince William to bestow an honor upon Jason Knauf, who previously accused Meghan Markle of bullying palace staff, has raised some eyebrows. Knauf was granted the prestigious title of Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) during a ceremony held at Windsor Castle on May 10th, which was officiated by the Prince of Wales himself. This move by the royal family has sparked speculation about their support for Knauf's claims against the Duchess of Sussex.

While it is not unusual for staff members to receive honors from the royal family, Knauf's inclusion on the list has caused a stir due to his role in one of the most controversial episodes during Meghan's tenure as a working royal. As Meghan's former co-host of Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast, Kristen Meinzer has pointed out, this move sends a clear message that Knauf's allegiance was always first and foremost to William.

Jason Knauf's professional experience involved serving in various capacities for members of the royal family, including William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. He eventually departed from his role as chief executive of the Royal Foundation that was spearheaded by William and Kate, which he held until the end of 2021. The Royal Victorian Order, which Knauf recently received, is a distinction personally granted by the monarch as a recognition of one's personal services to the royal family and is not influenced by the government.

In October 2018, while serving as Harry and Meghan's communications secretary, Jason Knauf sent an email to William's then-private secretary expressing his concerns about Meghan and urging Buckingham Palace to take measures to safeguard the staff. Meghan's legal team has previously refuted these allegations.

In the final episode of the Netflix documentary series, The Me You Can't See, Harry claimed that there were attempts to "cover" Knauf's association with William, with Knauf being described as a "former aide of Meghan and Harry" rather than as chief executive of William and Kate's Royal Foundation.

A statement from Knauf's legal team, which was broadcast during the episode, asserted that these claims were false. They said that Knauf was asked to provide evidence by both Meghan and Associated Newspapers and that he remained neutral in the process, providing evidence that he believed to be relevant.

While the royal family has not commented on the matter, the honor presented to Knauf and William's personal involvement in it is likely to be seen as further evidence that the Prince of Wales is backing his former aide over Meghan. However, only time will tell how this move will be perceived by the public.