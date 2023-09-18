Royal trespass? Man arrested in Mews near Buckingham Palace after climbing wall

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Sep 18, 2023 01:52 PM IST

The Royal Mews is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the royal family.

A man was charged with trespassing after being arrested for climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said. Officers were alerted to reports of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Buckingham Palace garden.

The Buckingham Palace in London, Britain.(Reuters)

The man detained was identified as Awad Rovalino. The 25-year-old was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews. The Royal Mews is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the royal family. It is also home to the iconic 260-year-old Gold State Coach. It is also used at occasions such as Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and Charles's coronation this year.

London's Metropolitan Police said he had also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident. The man would appear in court later on Monday.

Scotland Yard said in a statement, "At no point did the man enter Buckingham Palace or the palace gardens. The man has been arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing on a protected site. He has been taken into custody at a London police station where he remains."

Buckingham Palace confirmed that no members of the royal family were in residence at the time.

