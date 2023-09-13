Prince Harry's joke about 'challenges' of parenting: ‘Acutely aware of…’

Prince Harry left the audience in stitches with a joke about the "challenges" of parenting at the WellChild Awards. Talking about his two children, Prince Archie, four and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry said, "As a father of two – and three dogs, so basically five – I’m acutely aware of the many joys and challenges that come with parenting. And that’s with kids who aren’t facing health challenges. So to the parent carers in the room, you have my sincerest admiration and respect." Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reacts on court during the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany.(AP)

Prince Harry travelled to the UK before travelling to Germany for the start of the Invictus Games on September 9 marking the first time he was seen in the country since his high-profile legal case at the London High Court against Mirror Group Newspapers earlier in the year.

Harry, who has been a WellChild patron for 15 years, sat down with each young award winner before chatting to adult winners at the reception. His wife Meghan Markle chose not to travel to the UK to join her husband at this year's event as she opted to remain in the US with the couple's two children.

Making reference to his no-show last year, Prince Harry mentioned his beloved grandmother in his speech at this year's WellChild Awards.

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight – happy we are together – continuing to spotlight such an incredible community,” he said.

