Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson to write book on their failed marriage?

Before tying the knot with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was married to producer Trevor Engelson. The couple dated for seven years before getting hitched in 2011 but their marriage didn’t last as Meghan Markle filed for divorce in 2013 citing “irreconcilable differences.” A royal expert claimed that Meghan Markle's ex has now been getting offers for a book deal. Meghan Markle is seen.

Royal expert Neil Sean, who authored The A to Z of Harry and Meghan, claimed that Trevor Engelson has had numerous offers to write a book about his first marriage. The Duchess of Sussex is likely ”petrified” about any book coming out because of what her former husband could reveal, he said.

Neil Sean told OK magazine, “Many agents have offered him big deals and big money when Meghan was at the height of her fame. I would think that he will take stock and look at all options. Meghan is bound to be petrified. He would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like to be married the first time around to the actress.”

The expert added, “I have met [Engelson] briefly and he strikes me as a nice, caring man who clearly has moved on. However, there is no escape from his story.”

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that the producer hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex because he has moved on. A source told the Daily Mail, “[Trevor] has moved on and, in some ways, you could say he’s having an even better life than Meghan. He probably has more money than she does now, he’s doing what he loves, and he’s out of the spotlight. It’s the ultimate revenge.”

