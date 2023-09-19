News / World News / Royal's visit to New York: Prince William checks river restoration for environmental cause

AP |
Sep 19, 2023 10:45 AM IST

The environmental summit is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th convening of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

Prince William got a first-hand look at the waters of New York City on Monday on a visit to an oyster reef restoration project, after arriving in the United States for an environmental summit connected to a global competition for solutions to climate change challenges.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School about the Billion Oyster Project on Governors Island in New York(AP)
William was taken to Governors Island in New York Harbor to see the efforts of the Billion Oyster Project. The organization is trying to rebuild the oyster reefs that were once abundant in New York waters, and which can help with water filtration and to protect against storm damage.

On Tuesday, William is scheduled to speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. He founded the prize, which looks for ways to address the problems created by climate change, and is announcing a second group of finalists.

