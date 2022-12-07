Ruling Nepali Congress party wins most votes: Election body
Nepal Election: A five-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to form a new government.
The ruling Nepali Congress party emerged as the single largest party in national elections held on Nov. 20, winning 89 seats in the 275-member parliament, the election commission said on Wednesday.
A five-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to form a new government with the support of smaller parties and independent candidates in the next few days, party officials said.
