Ruling Nepali Congress party wins most votes: Election body

Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:17 PM IST

Nepal Election: A five-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to form a new government.

Nepal Elections: An election commission staff separates ballot papers to count.(AP)
The ruling Nepali Congress party emerged as the single largest party in national elections held on Nov. 20, winning 89 seats in the 275-member parliament, the election commission said on Wednesday.

A five-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to form a new government with the support of smaller parties and independent candidates in the next few days, party officials said.

nepal
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
