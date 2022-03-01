Home / World News / Russia attacks TV tower in Kyiv, may disrupt signal, says Ukraine ministry
A blast sounded in and around Kyiv and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the interior ministry said.
Kyiv's main television tower attacked by Russian forces.(Screengrab)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 09:44 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Russian troops on Tuesday attacked the main television tower in the heart of the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, potentially disrupting its signal, said Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.

A blast was heard around Kyiv and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the interior ministry said, adding that equipment had been damaged and television channels “won't work for a while”.

While they knocked out some state broadcasting, it is being said the remaining structure was intact.

Earlier on Tuesday, the main square of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, was bombed by Russian missile. Several residential areas were also targeted, according to media reports. At least eight people are believed to have died in the airstrike.

