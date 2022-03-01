Russia attacks TV tower in Kyiv, may disrupt signal, says Ukraine ministry
Russian troops on Tuesday attacked the main television tower in the heart of the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, potentially disrupting its signal, said Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.
A blast was heard around Kyiv and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the interior ministry said, adding that equipment had been damaged and television channels “won't work for a while”.
While they knocked out some state broadcasting, it is being said the remaining structure was intact.
Earlier on Tuesday, the main square of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, was bombed by Russian missile. Several residential areas were also targeted, according to media reports. At least eight people are believed to have died in the airstrike.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver their speeches via video conference. European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles will also attend the meeting.
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”
A rare three-day emergency session started at the 193-member UN General Assembly where more than 100 countries are expected to speak over the "unjustified" Ukraine asault.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1.