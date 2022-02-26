Russia broadens offensive against Ukraine from all directions
- Ukraine-Russia conflict: The Russian defence ministry said the direction to intensify the offensive was issued after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus.
The Russian army resumed its offensive against Ukraine from all directions after a pause. The direction to broaden the offensive was issued after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
"After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.
Also read | UNSC fiddles while Kyiv burns
According to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik, President Vladimir Putin had ordered a temporary halt to the Russian military operation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon in connection with the expectation of negotiations with Kiev, but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk.
For live updates on the Russian-Ukraine conflict, read here:
The development came even as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's forces had repulsed the Russian assault and vowed to keep up the struggle as he appealed for more outside help. “The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” Zelenskyy said in a video message in which he accused Russia of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets. “We will win,” he said.
Hours ago, Ukraine denied suggestions that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia, but said it was also not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.
The United States said it will provide Ukraine with an additional $350 million in new military equipment to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault". In a statement, secretary of state Antony Blinken said the third package for the war-hit nation will include “further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing".
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Who is St Javelin? Why is she going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war?
Amid the ongoing war of Russia and Ukraine, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, in her arms, is doing the rounds on social media. Hailed as St Javelin, the photo has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance in the ongoing war, and most of the credit goes to this Javelin.
-
UN warning on escalating refugee crisis: ‘Humanitarian needs multiplying…'
“There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,” Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Russia offensive on Thursday.
-
'Who will feed our cats?': Ukraine's cat cafe still open; owners refuse to leave
CNN's Erin Burnett who found that the cat cafe was the only place where she could get food saw a family fleeing Russian invasion inside the cafe. “They were smiling because they saw the cat wheel. You can not look at that and not smile and today any human being of this country needs the gift of a smile,” she said.
-
Ukraine Prez rejects US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
After the US asked the Ukrainian president to leave his country, an upbeat Zelenskiy said, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” reported AP citing a senior American intelligence official familiar with direct knowledge of the conversation.
-
‘We are all here…’: Ukraine President responds to Russian pressure in video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday posted a video on social media vowing alongside other government officials to defend Kyiv against the Russian invasion. The self-shot video from central Kyiv was aimed at quelling the rumours of him fleeing Ukraine amid Russian aggression.