Russia calls for UN probe into US 'military-biological activities' in Ukraine

Russia has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council demanding an international investigation into the United States' "military-biological activities" in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said Thursday.

"The Russian Federation was left with no choice but to file a complaint with the Chairman of the UN Security Council to launch an international investigation" into "the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine," according to a ministry statement.

The complaint was filed with a draft resolution to the Security Council, it said.

The Russian foreign ministry said that "during the course of the special military operation (in Ukraine) evidence and material that shed light on the true nature of the US military-biological activities on Ukrainian territory were obtained."

Shortly after the start of the Ukraine offensive Russia accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons aiming to "establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens."

The United states and Ukraine denied the existence of any laboratories to produce biological weapons in the country.

In March, US President Joe Biden said the United States was not holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

"Simply not true. I guarantee you," he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

Russia has previously also accused the United States of secretly carrying out biological experiments in a lab in Georgia, another former Soviet republic, which like Ukraine aims to join NATO and the European Union.