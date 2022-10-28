Home / World News / Russia calls for UN probe into US 'military-biological activities' in Ukraine

Russia calls for UN probe into US 'military-biological activities' in Ukraine

world news
Published on Oct 28, 2022 02:04 AM IST

In March, US President Joe Biden said the United States was not holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

The United states and Ukraine denied the existence of any laboratories to produce biological weapons in the country.(REUTERS)
The United states and Ukraine denied the existence of any laboratories to produce biological weapons in the country.(REUTERS)
AFP |

Russia has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council demanding an international investigation into the United States' "military-biological activities" in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said Thursday.

"The Russian Federation was left with no choice but to file a complaint with the Chairman of the UN Security Council to launch an international investigation" into "the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine," according to a ministry statement.

The complaint was filed with a draft resolution to the Security Council, it said.

The Russian foreign ministry said that "during the course of the special military operation (in Ukraine) evidence and material that shed light on the true nature of the US military-biological activities on Ukrainian territory were obtained."

Shortly after the start of the Ukraine offensive Russia accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons aiming to "establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens."

The United states and Ukraine denied the existence of any laboratories to produce biological weapons in the country.

In March, US President Joe Biden said the United States was not holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

"Simply not true. I guarantee you," he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

Russia has previously also accused the United States of secretly carrying out biological experiments in a lab in Georgia, another former Soviet republic, which like Ukraine aims to join NATO and the European Union.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out