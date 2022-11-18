Russia 'concerned' by situation on Korean peninsula: Foreign ministry
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:03 PM IST
North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday.
Reuters |
Russia is "concerned" by the situation on the Korean peninsula and has called for the parties involved to move away from confrontation, Russian news agencies quoted the deputy foreign minister as saying, after North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday.
Read more: Chinese police stations in US? ‘Aware of existence’ says ‘worried’ FBI
Japanese officials said the missile had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics