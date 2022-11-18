Russia 'concerned' by situation on Korean peninsula: Foreign ministry

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:03 PM IST

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday.

North Korea Missile: A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch.(AP)
Reuters |

Russia is "concerned" by the situation on the Korean peninsula and has called for the parties involved to move away from confrontation, Russian news agencies quoted the deputy foreign minister as saying, after North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday.

Japanese officials said the missile had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.

