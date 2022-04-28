Russia cuts off natural gas to 2 NATO nations; EU calls move 'blackmail'

Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom has cut off natural gas to two North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries- Poland and Bulgaria, as the war in Ukraine entered the third month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gazprom said on Wednesday that the decision was taken because both countries, which are part of the European Union (EU), refused to pay in Rubles (Russian currency).

Also Read| UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine, says ‘sooner this war…’

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his government will no longer accept payments in currencies other than the Ruble in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Moscow over its offensive on Ukraine.

The Kremlin warned on Wednesday that natural gas will be cut off to other countries as well if they do not agree to the payment agreement, news agency AP reported.

Gazprom’s move comes just hours after the Polish government announced a new set of sanctions against the company, Russian businesses and oligarchs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Parliament on Wednesday that he believed that Poland’s support for Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Moscow were the real reasons behind the gas cut.

Also Read| Destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine: Russia

On the other hand, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov called Gazrpom’s suspension blackmail, adding his government will not succumb to such a racket.

The gas cuts in Poland and Bulgaria did not immediately put them into any dire trouble, and Russia’s supplies to both countries were expected to end later this year, AP further reported.

Both NATO countries are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours.

European Commission chief calls Gazprom’s move ‘blackmail’

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, called Gazprom’s decision of gas cuts in Poland and Bulgaria ‘blackmail’, news agency AFP reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It comes as no surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to try to blackmail us... Our response will be immediate, united and coordinated. Both Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours,” der Leyen told reporters in Chile.

Also Read| In a time of democratic peace, Russia’s great power war

She added that the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will come to an end.

The European Commission President also warned EU importers that, unless a supply contract was denominated in Rubles, giving in to Russia’s demand and making payment in Rubles would contravene sanctions.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON