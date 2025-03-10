Russia expels two British diplomats for ‘spying’; UK calls charge ‘baseless’

Russia on Monday expelled two British diplomats from their embassy in Moscow for allegedly engaging in spying activities that threatened its security. The UK denied the accusations as “malicious and baseless”. Representatives of the British embassy exit the main building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, after a decision to revoke the accreditations of two British diplomats who had provided false personal information while seeking permission to enter Russia.(AP)

State news agency RIA Novosti quoted Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) statement accusing the two British diplomats of providing false personal data while seeking permission to enter the country and of indulging in “alleged intelligence and subversive activities that threatened Russia's security.”

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement that it summoned a British embassy official. “Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers on Russian territory,” it said.

The Foreign Office in London said, “This is not the first time that Russia has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff.”

Russia has asked the two diplomats to leave the country within two weeks, but the UK has not said whether it plans to retaliate.

Recent expulsions

Mutual expulsions of diplomats have become increasingly common since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to a Russian news outlet, RBC, 670 Russian diplomats were expelled from Western countries and Japan between the start of 2022 and October 2023. Moscow responded by expelling 346 Western diplomats. These numbers are more than those of the previous 20 years combined.

Last year, Russia accused seven British diplomats of spying, which the UK termed as “baseless”. Six expulsions were announced in September, and one more in November. Bilateral relations between the two countries rose due to the UK's stance on the Ukraine war and its decision to revoke the credentials of an attaché at the Russian Embassy. It also limited Moscow’s diplomatic activities in Britain.

A Russian diplomat was asked to leave the UK last month as a retaliation for November expulsion.

In May 2024, the British government expelled a Russian diplomat, alleging that he was an undeclared intelligence officer. Several properties linked to the Russian embassy were also closed for their alleged use in spying. Days later, Russia retaliated by expelling a British defence attache.

(With agency inputs)