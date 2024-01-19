Russia got 95% of their critical weapon components from West, Ukraine claims

Ukraine asked the West to "get serious" about curbing Russia's arms production by closing loopholes which are still allowing Moscow to keep sourcing key parts amid war. West has already sanctioned most of Russia's weapons industry and have also banned the export of military goods and parts. Russia-Ukraine War: Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area in the village of Rivne near the Pokrovsk town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk.(Reuters)

What Ukraine claimed about Russian weapons?

Ukraine said that Russia is still getting hold of crucial components made by Western firms owing to which "the West must get serious about strangling Russia's ability to produce weapons," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"According to some data, up to 95% of the foreign-produced critical components found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries," he added.

Private firms are exporting civilian -"dual use" goods that contain parts that can be used for arms, he said, without providing evidence for the claim.

Kyiv regularly disassembles Russian missiles and drones that fall on its territory to analyse their components.

"Ukraine would require less assistance and would lose fewer lives if all of the murky schemes and sanction evasion loopholes were thoroughly tracked down and completely closed," the foreign minister said.

Has Ukraine made similar claims earlier?

Earlier, Ukraine has claimed that Iran has supplied Moscow with drones while US said that North Korea is sending artillery shells and rockets to Russia. Amid war, Moscow has reportedly increased its domestic arms production.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the West needed to “ensure that sanctions work 100%” while conceding that Ukraine is also facing its own shortage of ammunition. Ukraine's defence minister Rustem Umerov posted on X, “A shortage of ammunition is a very real and pressing problem that our armed forces are facing.”