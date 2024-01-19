close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia got 95% of their critical weapon components from West, Ukraine claims

Russia got 95% of their critical weapon components from West, Ukraine claims

ByMallika Soni
Jan 19, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv regularly disassembles Russian missiles and drones that fall on its territory to analyse their components.

Ukraine asked the West to "get serious" about curbing Russia's arms production by closing loopholes which are still allowing Moscow to keep sourcing key parts amid war. West has already sanctioned most of Russia's weapons industry and have also banned the export of military goods and parts.

Russia-Ukraine War: Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area in the village of Rivne near the Pokrovsk town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area in the village of Rivne near the Pokrovsk town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk.(Reuters)

What Ukraine claimed about Russian weapons?

Ukraine said that Russia is still getting hold of crucial components made by Western firms owing to which "the West must get serious about strangling Russia's ability to produce weapons," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"According to some data, up to 95% of the foreign-produced critical components found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries," he added.

Private firms are exporting civilian -"dual use" goods that contain parts that can be used for arms, he said, without providing evidence for the claim.

Read more: Netherlands asks its King to pay tax: Why Queen Elizabeth would have loved this

Kyiv regularly disassembles Russian missiles and drones that fall on its territory to analyse their components.

"Ukraine would require less assistance and would lose fewer lives if all of the murky schemes and sanction evasion loopholes were thoroughly tracked down and completely closed," the foreign minister said.

Has Ukraine made similar claims earlier?

Earlier, Ukraine has claimed that Iran has supplied Moscow with drones while US said that North Korea is sending artillery shells and rockets to Russia. Amid war, Moscow has reportedly increased its domestic arms production.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the West needed to “ensure that sanctions work 100%” while conceding that Ukraine is also facing its own shortage of ammunition. Ukraine's defence minister Rustem Umerov posted on X, “A shortage of ammunition is a very real and pressing problem that our armed forces are facing.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On