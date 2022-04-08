Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia has fully withdrawn forces from north Ukraine, says UK
world news

Russia has fully withdrawn forces from north Ukraine, says UK

Russia-Ukraine war: In its latest update on the ongoing conflict, the UK's defence ministry also said that of the troops withdrawn from the north, at least some will be redeployed in the Donbas region in the east.
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha in Kyiv region in Ukraine. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Amid indications Russia is recalibrating its strategy in Ukraine, where it has failed to make major gains despite numerical and technological edge, the United Kingdom said on Friday Moscow has fully withdrawn its forces from north Ukraine back to Belarus and Russia.

 

Some of these troops will now be shifted to east Ukraine in the Donbas region, the UK’s ministry of defence said, providing its latest update on the ongoing conflict, which began with Russia’s February 24 invasion of its neighbour.

RELATED STORIES

Click here for latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war

“Many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready for deployment further east. Any mass redeployment from the north is likely to take at least a week minimum,” the ministry noted in its statement.

Also Read | US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion

However, it further said that the strategically important town of Izium continues to be under Russia’s control. “Russian shelling of the cities in the east and south continues, and its troops have advanced further south from Izium,” the UK cautioned.

Also Read | Russia lists ‘goodwill gesture’ for talks, has a condition to end Ukraine war

In recent days, the Ukrainian soldiers have been successful in driving their Russian counterparts away from Kyiv, the capital and largest city of the east European nation. However, other cities, including the second-largest city, Kharkiv, as well as Mariupol, have suffered significant damage as a result of the fighting.

 

Meanwhile, in a significant development a day ago, Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as a response to its offensive in Ukraine. As many as 93 countries, including the US, voted in favour of the suspension, while 58, including India and Pakistan, abstained. On the other hand, 24 countries, including China, voted against the motion.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP