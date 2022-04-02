'Rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv but...': Ukraine official's warning
Russian forces are making a 'rapid retreat' from Ukraine capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv - areas from which it said military activity would be scaled back to build trust for peace talks - Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said Saturday, Podolyak, however, struck a warning note with his next remark, saying the retreat made it 'completely clear Russia is prioritising a different tactic - falling back on the east and south'.
"With the rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions... it is completely clear Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," he said.
Podolyak claimed that though Russian forces were pulling back, their aim was to 'control a vast stretch of occupied territory and set up in a powerful way'. Russia planned to 'dig in, set up air defence (and)… dictate terms', he tweeted.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the same announcement early this morning in a televised address, saying, "The occupiers are withdrawing forces in the north. .. The withdrawal is slow but noticeable."
However he cautioned residents hoping to return to expect mines and tripwires, and said aerial bombing may continue. "They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes… even bodies of people killed," the president said.
Zelenskyy and Podolyak have requested the West to provide 'heavy weapons'; "... give us missiles, airplanes... give us the old Soviet planes. That's all."
The US said it would provide $300 million in medical supplies and unmanned aerial systems, bringing its total spending in Ukraine to over $2.3 billion.
Ukraine officials also said they had re-captured the town of Brovary, which is 20 km east of Kyiv. Town officials said 'Russian occupants have now left' and that Ukrainian soldiers are working to clear straggling enemy troops and equipment.
Russian negotiators said Tuesday Moscow would 'radically' reduce military activity in some areas, including near Kyiv, after 'meaningful' peace talks in Turkey's Istanbul. They said they would 'fundamentally … cut back military activity... to 'increase mutual trust'.
However, over the next few days Ukraine reported continued Russian shelling around both Kyiv and Chernihiv, adding weight to concerns expressed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his American counterpart Joe Biden, and British deputy prime minister Dominic Raab that Russia's promise may have been a smokescreen to cover repositioning of troops.
READ: Gunfire in Kyiv day after Russia says will ‘cut back’ military activity
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said talk of 'scaling back' may be a move to 'deflect' as Moscow tries to shake off a dogged rear-guard that has stalled attempts to capture Kyiv for over a month and focus on Donetsk and Luhansk.
There is precedence for Blinken's claim; in February, Russia said troops at the Ukraine border would be withdrawn but days later they crossed the border and started the war.
Moscow has not so far commented on troop pullbacks or offered details of its decision to 'scale back' military activity, but reacted strongly to an airstrike that targeted a fuel depot in the Russian town of Belgorod.
Ukraine has refused to deny or confirm a hand in the strike.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the strikes did not create comfortable conditions for peace talks but the two sides met for a second time this week.
With input from AFP, Bloomberg, Reuters
-
'Even if Imran Khan loses...': Pakistan interior minister on no-trust vote
Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even if prime minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion on April 3, he will continue to hold the office until a new leader is sworn in. Imran Khan who has been alleging foreign conspiracy behind the opposition's move on Friday said he will prefer an early election as he will not resign. Imran Khan said he was aware of the conspiracy since August last year.
-
Pakistan has excellent ties with US, says General Bajwa ahead of no-trust vote
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and enjoys a close strategic relationship with China as well as the United States. The Pakistan premier said he received intelligence that the US was displeased over his Moscow visit after Russia invaded Ukraine in a special military operation sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
Armed cops stationed at Colombo fuel stations as shops re-open amid emergency
Shops across Sri Lanka opened - warily - Saturday a day after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared an emergency and gave military sweeping powers, including the right to arrest suspects without warrants, in response to violent protests over the country's economic crisis. 15 people were injured and police vehicles were torched. Rajapaksa blamed unnamed 'extremist' groups for the violence and declared the state of emergency Friday. Sri Lanka has turned to the international community for help.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: India sends 40k tonnes of diesel, supply of rice soon
India on Saturday delivered 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, the island nation's NewsWire said, quoting Ceylon Petroleum Corporation chairman Sumith Wijesinghe. An equal-sized consignment of rice is also being prepped, Reuters reported, and will be the first major food aid since the two countries signed a $1 billion loan deal last month. This will allow the Lankan government to bring down prices that had doubled over the past year.
-
'Sri Lankans have right to protest peacefully...': US envoy's tweet on crisis
The South Asian country is trying to cope up with the economic crisis with 10-hour power cuts. Diesel shortage has also brought life to halt in many parts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics