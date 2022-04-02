Russian troops leaving mines behind as they retreat, says Zelensky - 10 updates

The Ukraine war is in its fifth week and despite several rounds of ceasefire talks, Kyiv has said that Russia continues to target civilians, demonstrating a relentless approach. In his latest set of allegations against Moscow, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian troops are leaving mines behind as they retreat. Meanwhile, Moscow has accused Kyiv of targeting a fuel depot on the Russian soil. “Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war:

1. “They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed. There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation, calling it a "complete disaster".

2. Warning of difficult battles ahead as the Russians redeploy troops, the Ukrainian president said: “We are preparing for an even more active defense."

3. Kyiv has also been alleging an attack on healthcare facilities in the war-hit country. "As of April 1st, @UHCteamUA has documented 117 cases of attacks on healthcare infrastructure in #Ukraine. At least 89 healthcare facilities have been damaged and 8 healthcare facilities have been completely destroyed. Since the beginning of the war, 11 doctors have been killed (sic)," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a tweet.

4. In his latest attack on Russia's Vladimir Putin, US president Joe Biden in a tweet wrote: "Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world. To help deal with that, yesterday I authorized the release of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. (sic)".

5. In the last five weeks of war, Kyiv claims, over 17,000 Russian troops have died. Moscow has suffered huge losses, Ukraine has claimed as it continues to resist the onslaught.

6. Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday night said he had a late-night call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the support from Washington. "Call with @SecBlinken on steps to strengthen Ukraine economically and militarily so that we can continue to effectively fight back further Russian attacks. Grateful to the US for the already provided support. More hits on Russia’s economy, financial system, and trade are coming, (sic)," he said in a tweet.

7. An aide of $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine has been announced by the US to bolster the country's defense capabilities, "This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, news agency AFP repored. Washington has committed $1.6 billion since Russia invaded in late February.

8. In a warning to China, the European Union on Friday said it does not expect any interfence in the Ukraine war. “We expect China, if not supporting the sanctions, at least to do everything not to interfere in any kind,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying in reports.

9. To this, a senior Chinese diplomat, was quoted as saying by Reuters that Beijing is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia.

10. About four million people have forced out of their homes in Ukraine since the war started on February 24.

(With inputs from AP, AFP, Reuters)

