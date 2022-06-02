Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk: Britain

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.
A view shows an ambulance car damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, (Reuters file photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:39 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.

In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russians control 70% of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, citing a provincial governor.

 

 

