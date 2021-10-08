Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia issues threat to US, says will expel 3 diplomats
world news

Russia issues threat to US, says will expel 3 diplomats

The Foreign Ministry said the three will have to leave Russia if the US doesn’t remove their protected status, Interfax reported. They are suspected of stealing personal items from a Russian citizen, the news service said.
US embassy in Moscow(AP)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Russia is asking the US embassy to lift the diplomatic immunity of three employees accused of theft, Interfax reported, citing the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry said the three will have to leave Russia if the US doesn’t remove their protected status, Interfax reported. They are suspected of stealing personal items from a Russian citizen, the news service said.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington have escalated since President Joe Biden met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June. With relations at the lowest in decades, the two sides have also been locked in a struggle over the number of diplomats working in each other’s embassies. In April, Russia banned the US from employing its citizens, forced the embassy in Moscow to cut consular staff by 75%. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia united states
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Investigative outlet Bellingcat labelled ‘foreign agent’ by Russia

ChemoCentryx's avacopan, used to treat rare autoimmune disease, gets approval

Heart inflammation risk from mRNA shots: Here's how countries are responding

‘Afghans know who were better friends’: Jaishankar slams Pak for aiding terror
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP