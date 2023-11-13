Russia may announce March 2024 presidential election date on December 13: Report

Russia's parliament may announce on Dec. 13 that next year's presidential election has been preliminarily scheduled for March 17, the state news agency RIA reported on Monday, citing a source in parliament.

President Vladimir Putin has already decided to run in the election, Reuters reported last week, citing six sources, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030 as he seeks to steer Russia through its most uncertain period in decades.

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a report in Russia's Kommersant newspaper that preparations were afoot to nominate President Vladimir Putin to run again in March's presidential election, said no decisions had been made yet.

