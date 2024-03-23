Moscow attack LIVE updates: Security tightened in capital, all large-scale public events cancelled in Russia

Moscow attack LIVE updates: Vehicles of Russian emergency services are parked near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow on March 22.

Moscow attack LIVE updates: An attack by gunmen during a Moscow suburban concert hall on Friday killed at least 60 people and injured over 100. The incident took place after a group of armed men stormed into Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow and opened fire and detonated explosives.

Hours later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the massive attack. It, however, did not provide any evidence to support the claim. In a statement, the terror group claimed that it attacked a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's outskirts.

A witness told AFP it was a few minutes before the start of the concert by Piknik when automatic gunfire rang out.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities said a hunt has been launched for the attackers and that a "terrorism" investigation has been undertaken, reported AFP.

The attack, which left the concert hall in flames with a collapsing roof, was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country's war in Ukraine dragged into a third year.