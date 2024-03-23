Moscow attack LIVE updates: Security tightened in capital, all large-scale public events cancelled in Russia
Hours later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the massive attack. It, however, did not provide any evidence to support the claim. In a statement, the terror group claimed that it attacked a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's outskirts.
A witness told AFP it was a few minutes before the start of the concert by Piknik when automatic gunfire rang out.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities said a hunt has been launched for the attackers and that a "terrorism" investigation has been undertaken, reported AFP.
The attack, which left the concert hall in flames with a collapsing roof, was the deadliest in Russia in years and came as the country's war in Ukraine dragged into a third year.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: US warned Russia about ‘planned terrorist' strike
The United States says it had warned Russia about the possibility of an attack in Moscow.
Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, says: “Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow – potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts – which prompted the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia.”
She adds: "The US government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy." More details here.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: ‘Toll may rise,’ says Russia's investigative officer
The toll in the deadly shooting at a packed concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow may rise, a source in Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS.
"It has been preliminarily established that the terrorist attack killed over 60 people. Unfortunately, the death toll may rise," the source said.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: Russia tightens security at airports, transport hubs
Russia has tightened security at airports, transport hubs and across the capital Moscow. All large-scale public events have been cancelled across the country, reports Reuters.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: Putin briefed on concert attack by FSB director, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been updated on the deadly attack at a concert by Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Russian news agencies quote the Kremlin as saying.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: US says it has intelligence confirming Islamic State's claim
An unidentified United States official tells Reuters that Washington has intelligence confirming the Islamic State's claim of being behind the deadly shooting in the Moscow.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: Fate of attackers unknown
Not much is known about the assailants as of now. However, the authorities claim the attackers were wearing combat fatigues. More details here.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: Ukraine denies any involvement
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied Ukraine's involvement in the attack.
“Ukraine has never resorted to the use of terrorist methods,” he wrote on X. “Everything in this war will be decided only on the battlefield.”
This came after some Russian lawmakers accused Ukraine of the attack and called for ramping up strikes.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: Vladimir Putin dials law enforcement officials
Following the deadly attack on the concert hall, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the heads of law enforcement and emergency services, Russian news agencies reported.
He also wished a speedy recovery to those wounded, according to AFP.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: Islamic State claims responsiblity
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the massive attack on the concert hall in Moscow.It, however, did not provide any evidence to support the claim.
In a statement, the terror group claimed that it attacked a large gathering of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's outskirts, reports AFP.
Moscow attack LIVE updates: More than 60 killed, over 100 injured
At least 60 people were killed and over 100 injured after a group of gunmen opened fire inside a large concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday. They also set fire to the venue.