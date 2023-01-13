Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia must provide 'immediate' medical care to Kremlin critic Navalny: Berlin

Published on Jan 13, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Navalny Health: Alexei Navalny “is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out.”

Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link.(Reuters)
AFP |

Germany on Friday demanded swift medical care for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has complained of being denied access to hospital treatment by prison officials in Russia.

Read more: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine's Soledar after months-long battle

Navalny "is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out. We call on the Russian authorities to provide this immediately and completely," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

Topics
alexei navalny
