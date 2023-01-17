Russia plans 'major changes' in armed forces from 2023 to 2026

Russia said on Tuesday that its armed forces would undergo "major changes" from 2023 to 2026, including changes in its composition and administrative reforms.

The defence ministry said that the changes would happen as Russia boosts the number of its military personnel to 1.5 million.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Eiffel Tower displays slogans in support of Iran anti-hijab protests

"Only by strengthening the key structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON