Watch: Eiffel Tower displays slogans in support of Iran anti-hijab protests

Published on Jan 17, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Eiffel Tower Iran Protests: Slogans like "Woman. Life. Freedom" and “Stop Executions In Iran”- some of the chants of protesters of Iran- were seen on the Eiffel Tower.

ByMallika Soni

Thousands of people held a march in France's Strasbourg in support of anti-hijab protests in Iran. Slogans in support of the Iranian protesters were displayed on the iconic Eiffel Tower as seen in videos widely shared on social media. Slogans like "Woman. Life. Freedom" and “Stop Executions In Iran”- some of the chants of protesters of Iran- were seen on the Eiffel Tower.

Protests in Iran began in September last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran's controversial morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being allegedly beaten up.

The official Twitter account of the Eiffel Tower, La tour Eiffel retweeted pictures captioned as, ''Four months after the assassination of Mahsa Amini, @LaTourEiffeldisplays @Paris's unfailing support for Iranians fighting for their rights and freedom. For the executions to cease and the will of the Iranian people to triumph!''

Paris City Hall said that the Eiffel Tower displays were a homage to Mahsa Amini and to "those who are bravely fighting for their freedom as the (Iranian) regime is continuing executions of protesters."

Earlier. Paris had also posthumously declared Mahsa Amini an honorary citizen in October.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

