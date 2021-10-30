Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia records 40,251 new Covid cases, imposes nationwide paid holiday
world news

Russia records 40,251 new Covid cases, imposes nationwide paid holiday

Russia has held back on imposing significant nationwide measures since ending a short lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic and instead placed its hopes on the rollout of several homegrown vaccines, including Sputnik V.
The number of new daily cases in Russia rose by over forty thousand, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. The government hopes that the nonworking period will help curb the spread by keeping most people out of offices and public transportation. (AP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:01 PM IST
AFP |

New coronavirus restrictions came into effect across Russia on Saturday with authorities looking to stem soaring infections and deaths in Europe's worst hit country by fatalities.

Saturday's government tally recorded 40,251 new cases, the highest figure for new infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin last week ordered a paid holiday from Saturday to November 7 in a bid to break a recent chain of records in daily cases and deaths.

Russia has held back on imposing significant nationwide measures since ending a short lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic and instead placed its hopes on the rollout of several homegrown vaccines, including Sputnik V.

Even though several jabs have been freely available for months, just 32.5 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, according to government statistics Saturday.

The Kremlin this week said epidemiologists had raised "concerns" after polls cited by news agencies showed one-third of Russians planned to travel during the holiday period.

Regions across the country have imposed some virus restrictions but the most stringent began this week in Moscow -- the epicentre of Russia's outbreak -- with non-essential services shuttered.

RELATED STORIES

Russian authorities have been accused of downplaying the pandemic and figures from statistics agency Rosstat on Friday showed nearly twice as many Covid deaths compared with the government tally.

Rosstat said 44,265 people died of coronavirus in September -- nearly double the official government figure.

This would bring the agency's toll of Covid-19 deaths in Russia to nearly 450,000, the highest in Europe. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus russia
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Queen Elizabeth is 'on very good form', says UK PM Boris Johnson

Court orders 5-yr jail term to Pak Gen's son for asking Army chief to resign

China in dark over what damaged US nuclear submarine in South China Sea: Report

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India after 'warm meeting' ahead of G20
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP