Russia registers 35 ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours
The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 35 facts of opening fire (28 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Aleppo-2, Idlib-19, Latakia-12, Hama-2. The Turkish part of the representation stated 13 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.
The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out the humanitarian action in the last 24 hours, delivering 1,125 food kits to the residents of the provinces of Aleppo, Quneitra and Al-Hasakah.
A further 61 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 31 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.
Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 11 explosive devices.
