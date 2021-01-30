IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations
world news

Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations

The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia. (Representative Image)(ANI)

Easing Covid-19 travel restrictions, Russia on Saturday restored international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India.

"According to the decision of the Russian Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre dated January 16, 2021, the Russian Government issued a directive on January 25, 2021, allowing to restore international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India," read a release of the Russian embassy.

The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.

The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia.

Also read| At Aero India 2021, a 'fly-by' featuring US B-1B Lancer long-range heavy bomber

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," stated the release.

Meanwhile, it also noted that the issuance of e-visa was temporarily suspended till an appropriate directive comes from the Russian Government.

Further, it also advised travellers to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the laboratory PCR test for Covid-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian airports russia air traffic
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP