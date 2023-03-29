Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia says it has stopped all data exchanges with US on nuclear weapons

Reuters |
Mar 29, 2023 05:21 PM IST

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, "In general all kinds of work under the treaty are suspended, they will not be carried out."

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow had stopped notifying the United States about its nuclear activities, including test launches, after it pulled out of the New START arms control treaty last month.

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting.(AP)

"All notifications, all forms of notification, all data exchange, all inspection activities, in general all kinds of work under the treaty are suspended, they will not be carried out," Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
