Russia says it ‘repelled’ Ukraine's attempt to capture nuclear plant: Report
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:13 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: “After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Russia said.
Reuters |
Russia says Ukrainian forces tried to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but their attempt was repelled after several hours of fighting, state-run RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
"After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an attempt to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours," RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov as saying, adding that the attack was "repelled".
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
