Ukrainian plane carrying weapons shot down in Odesa, claims Russia
Ukrainian plane carrying weapons shot down in Odesa, claims Russia

Seeds burn in a grain silos after it was shelled repeatedly, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.(Representative image)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 03:02 PM IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The ministry said Russian missiles also struck an artillery training centre in Ukraine's Sumy region where foreign instructors worked. Another strike destroyed a "foreign mercenaries'" outpost in the Odesa region, it said.

