Russia says oil price cap 'will not affect' Ukraine ‘special military operation’

The Kremlin said Monday that a $60 price cap on Russian oil exports agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia will not affect Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

"The economy of the Russian Federation has all the necessary potential to fully meet the needs and requirements of the special military operation. These measures will not affect this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive.