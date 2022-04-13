Russia says US spreading lies on possible chemical attack in Ukraine
Russia said on Wednesday that claims by the United States and Ukraine that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine were disinformation because Moscow destroyed its last chemical stockpiles in 2017.
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday that it was checking claims that Russia may have used chemical weapons in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
U.S. Department of State Spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday that the United States was concerned Russia may seek to resort to chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Russia's embassy in Washington said Ukrainian radicals were preparing to stage provocations with the use of chemical weapons and that the State Department's Price was spreading disinformation.
"We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation," the embassy said in a statement. "Ned Price once again distinguished himself by his idle talk, not substantiated by a single piece of evidence."
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Russia says the West is gripped by discriminatory anti-Russian paranoia and says Western media have provided an excessively partial narrative of the war in Ukraine that largely ignores Russia's concerns about the enlargement of NATO and the persecution of Russian speakers.
-
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash
Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt. Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange". Weerasinghe's appeal has so far been greeted with scepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
-
Indian consulate in Shanghai suspends in-person services amid lockdown
The Indian consulate in Shanghai on Tuesday announced that it was indefinitely suspending in-person consular services in light of the continuous lockdown of China's financial hub, which is battling its worst Covid outbreak yet. Shanghai reported 25,141 new locally-transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from 22,348 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also rising to 1,189 from 994, city authorities said in their daily bulletin on Wednesday.
-
Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready for discussion with the 'Occupy Galle Face' demonstrators as the agitation enters the fifth day, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The protesters have been holding demonstrations near the office of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to reports, as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials.
-
Shehbaz Sharif's message to US: 'Constructive, positive engagement'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office has said the new government wishes to engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region, after three years of the volatile relationship between the US and Pakistan, under former prime minister Imran Khan's rule. According to Pakistani media, the statement from Shehbaz Sharif's office came in response to the White House statement on the charge of guards in Pakistan.
-
2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: ‘Deplorable’
Two Sikh men were assaulted in New York in the latest attack on the community in the city that has triggered massive condemnation. A person has been arrested amid calls for actions against the hate crimes in the United States. A couple of days ago, an elderly Sikh man was attacked in the Queens borough where the latest incident also took place.
