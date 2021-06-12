Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia tests Covid-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Report
world news

Russia tests Covid-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Report

The children's shot is expected to be ready for distribution by Sept. 15
Reuters | , Moscow
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine "only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on",(Reuters)

Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its Covid-19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September, the scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine said on Saturday.

Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine "only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on", the TASS news agency reported.

The children's shot is expected to be ready for distribution by Sept. 15, Gintsburg was quoted as saying during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The research group tested the vaccine on children aged between eight and 12 and found no side effects among the test group, including no increase in body temperature, Gintsburg said in comments reported by the TASS news agency.

"We are inoculating our little (patients) nasally, we are just administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray," Gintsburg said, without giving further details about the study such as how many children were involved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia gamaleya institute
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP